Shailaja's goof up in Kerala assembly against ex-cabinet colleague Jaleel

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 23 Former state health minister K.K. Shailaja's goof up on the floor of the Assembly against her former cabinet colleague K.T. Jaleel turned out to be a costly one for both of them.

After ending her speech as she was sitting down, the name of Jaleel as the next to speak was called by the Speaker.

While her mike was still on, hearing Jaleel's name, she was heard saying to herself, "Oh this man, will he put us in trouble,".

With the powerful audio system now in operation in the assembly, this statement was caught on the mike and became fodder for the television channels.

With this becoming news and a point of discussion, Shailaja came out with a statement saying that what she said was never against Jaleel.

"It's improper to conclude the remark was against Jaleel, as it was never like that," wrote Shailaja in Facebook.

Jaleel of late has been landing in controversies on account of his writings in Facebook which even included where he called Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) "Azad Kashmir" and when it came under attack, he withdrew his post.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor