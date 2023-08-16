Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor appointed new Haryana DGP

Chandigarh, Aug 16 The Haryana government on Wednesday appointed 1990-batch IPS officer Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor as the new Director General of Police.

He replaced P.K. Agarwal who retired a day earlier on the completion of a two-year term.

Kapoor's name was shortlisted by the Union Public Service Commission empanelment committee along with two IPS officers -- Muhammad Akil (1988 batch), and Ramesh Chandra Mishra (1989 batch).

Kapoor, who was Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, is believed to be a confidante of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for reining in corruption.

He was appointed the state's first CID chief in 2014 when the current government came to helm in 2014.

Kapoor also had a stint with the CBI.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor