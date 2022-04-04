Shehbaz Sharif calls out Imran for imposing 'civilian martial law'

Islamabad, April 4 Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Monday lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan for imposing a "civilian martial law" in the country, terming his move "unconstitutional", Geo News reported.

Addressing a press conference, flanked by PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and JUI-F leader Asad Mehmood, he said that Khan, along with his party members, have blatantly challenged the Constitution of Pakistan.

Earlier on Sunday, Sharif had said that Article 6 will be imposed on Khan and Qasim Khan Suri, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Dunya News reported.

Bilawal on Sunday said that the government has violated constitution by not allowing voting on no-confidence motion against Khan.

"We call on all institutions to protect, uphold, defend and implement the constitution of Pakistan," he added.

The Deputy Speaker dashed the opposition's hopes of ousting the premier by rejecting the no-confidence motion against Khan, terming it against Article 5 of the Constitution.

