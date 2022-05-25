Shehbaz Sharif orders authorities to stop Imran from entering red zone in Islamabad

Islamabad, May 25 Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered Islamabad authorities to stop Imran Khan from entering Islamabad's red zone after receiving reports from the countrys security agencies, the media reported.

The Pakistan Prime Minister has been informed that armed personnel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan were accompanying PTI leadership on security duty in the march, Samaa TV reported.

At least two SSP rank officers from GB were in the march with their contingents.

The interior ministry has told the PM that a standoff may occur if armed personnel from both sides come face to face, Samaa TV reported.

The Pakistan prime minister has told the authorities to prevent a face-off between armed personnel and not to allow Imran Khan in the red zone in view of the Supreme Court orders.

The government has decided to approach the apex court to take notice of the issue, Samaa TV reported.

Islamabad authorities are preparing to launch an operation to dislodge PTI activists from Islamabad's D-Chowk, Samaa TV reported.

Islamabad IGP has called a police force deployed at the entry points of the city to the red zone area.

The Rangers have been deployed in the red zone while backup has also been called in.

A considerable number of PTI activists have reached Islamabad's D-Chowk in front of the Parliament. Police used tear gas to disperse them but in vain.

PTI workers have taken over the area and the police have retreated behind trees, Samaa TV reported.

Earlier, Islamabad police said in a statement that "long march protesters" had set fire to trees and vehicles in the Blue Area.

Police called the fire brigade and the fire was extinguished at some places but the protesters again set the trees on fire at the Express Chowk, it said in a tweet. Security in the red zone has been beefed up.

PTI workers, meanwhile, have been claiming that the fire was caused by tear gas shelling.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) convoys led by party chief Imran Khan started their march on Islamabad with clashes breaking out between police and protesters in parts of the country as the government tried to stop protesters.

Besides closing the roads, police parties continue to raid the homes of PTI activists.

