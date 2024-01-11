Sheikh Hasina sworn-in as Bangladesh PM for 4th straight term

Dhaka, Jan 11 Awami League president Sheikh Hasina on Thursday was sworn-in as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh for the fourth consecutive term after she led her party to a massive victory in the January 7 Parliamentary elections.

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office and secrecy to Hasina, 76, at a programme in which several other high ranking officials were also present.

Hasina will be in charge of the Cabinet Division and the Armed Forces Division.

She will also hold the Defence, Power Energy & Mineral Resources, Cultural Affairs and the Labour & Employment prortfolios according to a notice issued by the Cabinet Division.

Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, Hasan Mahmud, and Saber Hossain Chowdhury have been given the ministries of Finance, Foreign Affairs, and the Environment, respectively, in the newly formed cabinet.

Hassan Mahmood Ali served as the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh from 2013 to 2019, and as Disaster Management and Relief Minister from 2012 to 2013.

Awami League Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud served as Information and Broadcasting Minister in the previous Cabinet.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury has been a Member of Parliament of Dhaka-9 constituency since 2008.

He was recently appointed as the Special Envoy to the Prime Minister for climate change last year.

The oath-taking ceremony took place a day after the Awami League Parliamentary Party unanimously elected Hasina as its leader paving the way for her to become the Prime Minister for an overall fifth term -- a record in Bangladesh's political history.

Commerce, Information and Telecommunication ministers are yet to be named.

Asaduzzam Khan Kamal and Obaidul Quader have retained their posts of Home Minister and Road Transport & Bridges minister, respectively.

Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali has been appointed the new Finance Minister.

