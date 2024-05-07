Shekhar Suman, Actor and TV Host, Joins the BJP in Presence of Vinod Tawde in Delhi

New Delhi, May 7: Popular actor and TV host Shekhar Suman joined the Bhartiya Janata party on Tuesday in the presence of party leader Vinod Tawde at party headquarters in Delhi. The actor thanked BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Vinod Tawde, Anil Baluni, JP Nadda, and Anurag Thakur, for inducting him into the party.

"Till yesterday I did not know that I would be sitting here today because many things in life happen knowingly or unknowingly. I have come here with a very positive thinking and I would like to thank God that he ordered me to come here," Shekhar Suman said while addressing a Press conference in Delhi.

Also Read | Former Cong leader Radhika Khera and actor Shekhar Suman join BJP.

"A person depends a lot upon his words, and after a while, words hold no importance because there is a difference between saying and doing things. I can sit here and give a speech as long as I want but it would hold no importance if I do no work," Suman said.

Shekhar Suman Joins BJP

#WATCH | Delhi: After joining the BJP, actor Shekhar Suman says, "Till yesterday I did not know that I would be sitting here today because many things in life happen knowingly or unknowingly. I have come here with a very positive thinking and I would like to thank God that he… pic.twitter.com/miEayQxKP2 — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024

Although, this isn't the first venture into politics for the TV and film actor. Back in 2009, Suman ran for the Lok Sabha seat from Patna Sahib under the Congress banner, but faced defeat against Bollywood actor and BJP candidate Shatrughan Sinha, securing third place in the election.

Shekhar Suman, recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' which has become a much talked about series on Netflix. Suman portrayed the character of Zulfiqar Ahmed in Heeramandi.

Talking about his experience working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shekhar Suman told ANI, "As an artist, you desire to work with a well-known director. I got a chance to work with him, but on every step, on every path, a person learns something. But when he comes with a good filmmaker, he climbs many steps. So I feel that when I started this work in Heeramandi, it was enough for me to do even one scene. Because being seen in this environment and doing something is a big thing in itself. But there is also a connection to it. This opportunity came to me that time when I was not expecting it."