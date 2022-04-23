Shiv Sena workers goons of Maharashtra CM: Navneet Rana, Ravi Rana

Taking a jibe at Shiv Sena, Amaravati Member of Parliament (MP) Navneet Rana and Member of Legislative Assembly Ravi Rana on Saturday said that the Shiv Sena workers were not just protestors but 'goons' of 'Maharashtra CM'.

The statement came after the Shiv Sena workers protested at the MP's Mumbai residence. The duo had earlier announced the recital of Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence.

Husband and wife Navneet and Ravi Rana cited concerns over the law and order situation and toldthat Maharashtra CM was creating Bengal like situation in the state.

"These are not Shiv Sainiks who are protesting in front of my house; they are goons of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. CM Uddhav Thackeray only knows how to file offences against people and put them behind bars. He's creating a Bengal-like situation in Maharashtra," said Navneet Kaur.

The row started when Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband stated that the couple plans to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree'(Maharashtra CM's Mumbai Residence), after which a huge crowd gathered outside the residence of Rana and Kaur waving flags with an aim to prevent them from reaching the Chief Minister's residence.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor