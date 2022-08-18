Shivakumar rules out coalition prospects in K'taka polls, says Cong will win with thumping majority

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that the Congress will not have a coalition with any other party in the upcoming state Assembly polls.

The Congress leader claimed that his party will form the government in the state on its own with a "thumping majority".

"There will be no coalition. Congress will fight alone in 224 Assembly constituencies and we are confident that we'll form the government with a thumping majority of over 130+ seats," Shivakumar told ANI.

Karnataka will be another state where Congress goes to polls alone after Uttar Pradesh. Earlier this year, Congress had opted to not forge any alliance with the Opposition parties in the northern state of UP and went alone to the polls. However, the party did not perform well in the elections winning only 2 seats in the 403-seat Assembly.

On the other hand, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that he aims to bring the BJP back to power in the state in the 2023 Assembly polls, a remark which came soon after he was inducted in the party's Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee.

Yediyurappa expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him the opportunity to serve on the BJP Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee.

"I'll faithfully discharge responsibilities given to me by the party. My aim is to bring the party back to power again in Karnataka in 2023. I'll work for the party till my last breath," the former CM said.

( With inputs from ANI )

