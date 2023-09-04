Shivakumar: Why are those who are agitating for Cauvery water not demanding for Mekedatu project?

Bengaluru, Sep 4 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar questioned organisations protesting against release of water to Tamil Nadu on Monday, asking why they are not urging the Central government for implementing the Mekedatu project?

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Shivakumar stated: "It is good development that many organisations are protesting the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. I congratulate them. Where were these organisations when the Congress party had taken up the protest march demanding immediate implementation of the Mekedatu project?”

"Why are these organisations not urging the Central government to commence the Mekedatu project? Mekedatu dam is the only solution to the Cauvery dispute. There is no use in carrying out politics. Why are the organisations voicing out on the Cauvery issue, BJP, JD (S) leaders are pressing for issuing clearances to the Mekedatu project by the Centre," Shivakumar questioned.

"Why are they not trying to get clearance from the Environment Department in New Delhi? The agitators must protest against the Central government," he opined.

“We are committed to protecting the interests of our farmers. That is how though Tamil Nadu demanded release of 24,000 cusecs of water, due to efficient arguments by our officers that only 3,000 cusecs could be released, we are asked to release 5,000 cusecs of water,” Shivakumar explained.

“We are also committed to carry out legal battles to safeguard the interest of the state. I have discussed it with the legal team. We are going to convince the court on the situation existing in water reservoirs of Karnataka,” Shivakumar stated.

