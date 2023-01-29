Shivpal named general secretary in SP's new executive

Lucknow, Jan 29 The Samajwadi Party announced its national executive on Sunday, with Akhilesh Yadav named as the national president and Shivpal Yadav as a general secretary.

The uncle-nephew duo had ironed out their differences last year, following the demise of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. This reunion came after their split in 2016.

The SP, on Sunday, declared its 62-member national executive and released the list on its Twitter handle.

Shivpal Yadav will be among the 14 national general secretaries. The others include Mohammad Azam Khan, Swami Prasad Maurya, Ravi Prakash Verma and Balram Yadav.

While Akhilesh Yadav will continue to hold the post of national president, Kiranmoy Nanda will be national vice president and Ram Gopal Yadav will continue as national principal general secretary.

Sudip Ranjan Sen will be the party treasurer, while there will be 19 national secretaries besides members.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor