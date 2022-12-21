Shivpal Yadav says Samajwadi Party will win upcoming civic polls

MLA and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Yadav made major announcements on the Samajwadi Party's strategy for the upcoming civic elections, at Prayagraj on Tuesday.

The MLA, who happens to be the uncle of former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, said he would visit every district of Uttar Pradesh to strengthen the party cadre.

He said, "SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav will, himself, be among the public in the coming days to strengthen the party ahead of the municipal elections."

"Akhilesh will also visit many districts across the state ahead of the civic elections," he added.

He also claimed that the SP would win the civic elections by a huge margin.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, he accused the ruling party of harassing Opposition forces in the state.

He alleged that SP leaders were harassed even during the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bye-election.

"Akhilesh Yadav is following on the path of Netaji (SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav)," he said, lauding the national president of the Samajwadi Party.

Shivpal said the SP has public support as he lauded party cadres for their dedication, strength and hard work.

Earlier, Akhilesh's wife Dimple Yadav took oath as Lok Sabha MP after she won the Mainpuri parliamentary bypoll in Uttar Pradesh on December 8.

The bypoll was held after the seat fell vacant with the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

This is Dimple Yadav's second term as a member of the Lower House. She was formerly a Lok Sabha MP from Kannauj, from May 2012-2019.

The bypoll was held on December 5, and over 56 per cent of voting was recorded.

Dimple Yadav defeated Raghuraj Singh Shakya of the BJP by a huge margin of over 2.5 lakh votes.

( With inputs from ANI )

