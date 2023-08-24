Shivraj announces 'Hanuman Lok' project in Kamal Nath's bastion - Chhindwara 

Bhopal, Aug 24 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced a proposal to develop "Hanuman Lok" in the state's Chhindwara district on the lines of "Mahakal Lok" corridor in Ujjain.

Addressing a public rally in Chhindwara -- considered a bastion of former Madhya Pradesh CM and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, Chouhan also announced the formation of a new district out of Chhindwara in the tribal dominated region of Madhya Pradesh.

He announced that separating three tehsils of Chhindwara, namely -- Pandurna, Manandavadi and Sausar -- a new Pandurana district would be made.

The Congress, however, took jibe at CM Chouhan, claiming the latter had announced plans to make Pandurana a district for the third time since 2008.

"CM Chouhan had announced plans to make Pandhurna a new district ahead of Assembly elections in 2018, and prior to that in August 2008. Similarly, the announcement on Hanuman Lok has also not been made for the first time. Even in October 2016, CM Shivraj had announced the same," Kamal Nath's media advisor Piyush Babele posted on social media.

Chhindwara has been a bastion of Kamal Nath for the last over four decades.

In fact, he has projected the developments of Chhindwara as a model for the assembly elections.

CM Chouhan made these promises during a visit to Chhindwara a day after two-time former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh visited his assembly constituency Budhni on Wednesday.

As per the proposal of the project released by the state government, spread over an area of 26.5 acre, the temple precinct will be developed by the state tourism board in two phases.

"The total cost of the Hanuman Lok project is Rs 314 crore with the first phase costing Rs 35.09 crore. The tourism board will also develop a parking lot on a land parcel of more than 40,000 sq ft, to accommodate 400 four wheelers and an equal number of two wheelers," the Madhya Pradesh government said in an official communication.

