Shocked at the focus of UN Security Council briefing: Israel Ambassador to UN

Tel Aviv , Dec 30 The Ambassador of Israel to the United Nations, Gilad Ergan, came out strongly against the topics of discussion at the emergency UN security council meeting.

An emergency United Nations Security Council meeting was held on Friday at the request of the United Arab Emirates focusing on the Israel-Hamas war, the situation in Judea and Samaria, and Israeli security operations in Palestinian cities.

Gilad Erdan sharply criticised the topics of the debate and said: “I am shocked by the focus of this briefing. I am shocked by the blatant lies being spread. I am shocked at the utter dissonance from the realty on the ground.”

The Ambassador referred to the Council’s disregard for the terrorist attacks from Lebanese territory and asked “Why have you not condemned the rocket fire from Lebanon? The situation in northern Israel is reaching a point of no return…50,000 Israeli civilians were displaced along the northern border because of the Iran-backed attacks by Hezbollah from Lebanon.”

He added: “If these attacks continue, the situation will escalate and may lead to a full-scale war. Lebanon must be held accountable for the aggression carried out from its territory.”

As far as the claims of “settler” violence, the Ambassador said: “There were no Israelis in the West Bank in 1948 and there were none in 1967, yet the Palestinians and Arab countries still sought to annihilate Israel.”

The Ambassador described the number of Palestinian terrorist attacks against Israelis in Judea and Samaria since October 7 and emphasised that it is 15 times greater than the number of incidents against Palestinians but despite this fact, the UN ignores terrorism against Israelis in Judea and Samaria.

In a hard hitting speech, he said: “The UN either distorts or ignores the facts regarding Israeli terror victims. The UN is one of the main driving forces for the sick phenomena we are seeing now.”

The Ambassador also referred to the denial of the massacre on October 7: “From October 7 atrocity denial to the denial of rape and sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas, the UN is an accomplice of terror organisations and anti-semites. Because, for the UN, Israeli lives don’t matter!”

The Ambassador said: "You have been dragged here again by the Arab League, to give you the impression that the core of the conflict is not Palestinian terror, but Israel’s acts of self-defense from Palestinian terror.”

He also read the names of the 129 hostages held captive by Hamas and concluded: “Our hostages will not be forgotten. The world and the people of Gaza must know their names in order to remember why the war in Gaza is ongoing, and will continue, until we bring all of the hostages home.”

