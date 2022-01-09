Shooter at large after killing 1 person in Texas club

Houston, Jan 9 A suspected gunman is at large after shooting one person dead while leaving two others wounded at an club in Houston, the largest city in the US state of Texas, authorities said.

The shooting took place at around 8 a.m. on Saturday, according to Houston police.

About 10 minutes before the shooting, a commotion happened inside the club and the DJ stopped the music, Xinhua news agency quoted report from local news outlet ABC13.

It was at that point that several people were removed from the club.

The suspect opened fire in the parking lot before fleeing, wounding a customer, a security guard and an employee at the club.

Houston police later confirmed the customer died from his injuries.

Cities across the US are experiencing a rise in homicides and gun violence incidents.

In Houston, homicides rose 18 per cent last year from 2020, according to local media reports.

