Siddaramaiah demands arrest of BJP leader for murder of Dalit Cong worker in K'taka

Bengaluru, Feb 26 Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has sought immediate arrest of BJP leader in Dakshina Kannada district in connection with the murder case of a Dalit Congress worker.

"It is a shame that BJP leaders who talk every time about safety and security of Hindus are protecting murder accused of a Dalit youth," he posted on his social media handle.

Condemning the murder of Dalit youth Dinesh, Siddaramaiah said that murder accused is also a Bajrang Dal activist which has become a cause of worry for the deceased youth's family. The police should not buckle under pressure and immediately arrest the accused. The family should also be provided security.

Vasanth Bangera, former Congress MLA from Belthangadi constituency has warned that a case has been lodged against the murder of Dinesh, a Dalit youth residing in Kanyadi near Dharmasthala. The accused is a BJP leader and if he is not arrested, a protest will be organised in front of Dharmasthala police station on a large-scale.

Dinesh was attacked by accused Kitta a.k.a Krishna on February 23 over a petty issue. The accused had punched him on his abdomen and trampled him. Dinesh, not being able to get treatment, suffered in his house. On February 24, the victim's family asked accused Kitta to get him treated as he had assaulted him.

The accused had later got the victim youth admitted to a hospital and at the time of admission, he had told hospital authorities that Dinesh had fallen down from the stairs.

Dinesh succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Friday. The family has lodged a complaint against the accused in this regard.

The deceased was a labourer and a Congress worker. The accused is a BJP leader and his brother Bhaskar Dharmasthala is affiliated to the Bajrang Dal and very close to BJP MLA Harish Poonja.

Former MLA Vasanth Bangera has urged the District in-charge minister V. Sunil Kumar to visit the deceased's home and provide compensation.

An investigation is on.

