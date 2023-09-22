Singapore to elevate consulate in Dhaka to high commission

Dhaka, Sep 22 Singapore will elevate its consulate in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka to a high commission from October 1, reflecting the enhanced economic and people-to-people relations between the two countries, a media report said.

The upgrade was shared by Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan to Bangladesh's Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen on September 20 during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York, Xinhua news agency reported, citing United News of Bangladesh.

Momen had earlier requested the Singaporean Foreign Minister to set up a full-fledged mission in Dhaka that would benefit both countries while calling for more investment from Singapore in Bangladesh's special economic zones.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor