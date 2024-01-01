Singaporean PM calls for full support for new leadership in 2024

Singapore, Jan 1 Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has called on Singaporeans to give Lawrence Wong and his team full support in 2024 while giving a New Year address.

"Next year, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will take over from me as Prime Minister. This is not the first time we are having a leadership transition. But transitions are always delicate," Lee noted on Sunday.

The Prime Minister urged Singaporean people to work with the new leadership team to build a nation that is "vibrant and inclusive, fair and competitive, and resilient and united".

Though geopolitical uncertainties and climate change will continue to affect Singapore in 2024, Lee said rapid progress in artificial intelligence and robotics holds great promise for Singaporean businesses and people, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The government will work closely with our tripartite partners to support every Singaporean to upskill and reskill so that all can actively pursue their careers and keep themselves employable and competitive," he added.

He also vowed to build affordable and accessible public housing for Singaporeans, uplift lower-income families and vulnerable groups, and care for the aging population.

Singapore made 1.2 per cent growth this year and the GDP is expected to grow 1 to 3 per cent in 2024, Lee said, adding that inflation will hopefully come down though much will depend on the external environment.

The Prime Minister also called on people to value and carry on the legacy of Lee Kuan Yew and other founding leaders of the country to maintain social cohesion and build a thriving economy on meritocracy and hard work, especially in the increasingly challenging world.

