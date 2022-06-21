Sisodia blasts Delhi LG for ordering enquiry in old complaint

New Delhi, June 21 Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday alleged that BJP leaders are filing false complaints and said there is no point in stopping public work for one's own political agenda.

"The Lieutenant Governor has kept all laws and norms aside to order ACB enquiry based on fake complaints by BJP leaders. If the LG wants to stop corruption, instead of listening to the lies of the BJP leaders, he should take cognisance of the corruption in the MCD, Police and DDA", said Sisodia.

He was reacting over LG Vinai Kumar Saxena reportedly forwarding an old complaint by BJP leader Manoj Tiwari regarding hospitals for a probe by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The deputy CM said, "In the last few days, I read in the newspapers that the BJP leaders are trying to stall the construction of government hospitals in Delhi by filing frivolous complaints. The Delhi LG has reopened an old complaint filed by Manoj Tiwari to be investigated by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB). Our party is an honest party full of staunch Deshbhakts. We're not afraid of any investigations. We have faced such investigations numerous times since we came to power".

Sisodia said that they are free to conduct hundreds of such investigations in the future, but this is being done to heckle the development process by falsely framing honest leaders and officials. This is not a bona fide move but a disgraceful act, he added.

"It is a one-year-old complaint which was considered by the then Delhi LG Anil Baijal, who came to a conclusion that it is a frivolous complaint. He held that this complaint was politically motivated and they are habitual of resorting to such cheap tactics", he said, adding that the then LG did not consider it worth a detailed investigation and now, the new LG has reopened the investigation by transferring it to the ACB.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari had complained about the matter and had alleged that Delhi government had passed tenders worth Rs 1,216 crore for seven temporary hospitals which was later raised to Rs 1,256 crore.

