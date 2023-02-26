Sisodia joins CBI probe in Delhi excise policy scam

New Delhi, Feb 26 Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday joined the CBI's probe in the excise policy scam.

He reached the CBI's headquarters at 11.10 a.m.

Before joining the probe, he went to Rajghat along with other party leaders, Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardwaj, to offer prayers.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia tweeted in Hindi, "Going to CBI again today, will cooperate fully in the entire investigation. The love of lakhs of children and the blessings of crores of countrymen are with us".

In the same tweet he added, "I don't care if I have to stay in jail for a few months. I am a follower of Bhagat Singh who was hanged for the country. It is a minor thing to go to jail because of such false allegations."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted in reply that they would be eagerly waiting for his release from jail. "God is with you Manish. The blessings of lakhs of children and their parents are with you. When you go to jail for the country and society, then going to jail is not a curse, it is a glory. I pray to God that you return from jail soon. Children, parents and we all of Delhi will be waiting for you".

A lot of AAP workers also gathered at various points in the capital to stage a protest accusing the BJP of misusing central agencies.

The AAP leaders also alleged that they were placed under house arrest by the Delhi Police at the instructions of the Centre.

The Delhi Police had got the information that AAP will stage protests, and hence they had put barricades at various roads connecting to the CBI's headquarters to avoid untoward incidents.

Sisodia was earlier asked to appear before the CBI on February 19, but he didn't join the probe and sought one weeks time. Sisodia told the CBI that he was giving final touches to Delhi's budget.

The CBI had allowed his request and had issued him a second notice to join the probe on February 26.

Sisodia has alleged that the BJP wanted to get him arrested to stop the development of Delhi.

