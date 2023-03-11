Sisodia lodged in 'VVVIP' Ward No. 9 in Tihar: Sukesh Chandrashekhar writes to L-G

New Delhi, March 11 Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Mandoli Jail in the national capital in a money-laundering case, has written another letter to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, V.K. Saxena, claiming that former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia is "lodged in Ward No. 9 in Tihar Jail-1, which is a VVVIP ward".

In his letter sent to the L-G on Friday, Chandrashekhar claimed that Ward No. 9 is a special ward for high-profile VIP prisoners spread over an area of 20,000 sq ft housing only five cells with wooden flooring, which has all the amenities including an exclusive garden to walk around, a special badminton court and a dining area.

"This ward has till date housed VIP/high-profile inmates such as Subrata Roy, Suresh Kalmadi, Amar Singh, A. Raja and recently Sanjay Chandra of Unitech. I was also lodged in this ward from 2017 to 2018 on the instructions of Satyendar Jain (former Delhi Prison Minister)," Chandrashekhar claimed in his letter.

He also claimed that along with Sisodia, only few old inmates and 'sevadars' are lodged in the ward for his comfort, and not any gangster or serious criminals as alleged by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"It's all manipulated and lies. Sisodia is being well taken care of in this VVVIP ward, and all these allegations (by AAP) are well-planned and orchestrated by Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain and the jail administration. The jail administration is like a puppet in the hands of AAP, mainly Satyendar Jain who still controls the jail staff irrespective of the multiple scrutinies," Chandrashekhar wrote in the letter.

"Sir, I humbly request for your urgent intervention in the interest of justice, as I am a witness against AAP. I kindly request you to initiate an urgent inquiry into the VVVIP facilities currently being provided to Sisodia in Ward No. 9, Jail 1, and also to take action against the mentioned jail officials in the interest of my safety," Chandrashekhar wrote.

