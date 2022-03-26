Sisodia says BJP terrified of AAP, PM taking interest in MCD functioning

Targeting the Centre over MCD bill introduced in Lok Sabha on Friday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday alleged that BJP was "terrified" of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) and said the Prime Minister "was taking interest in MCD functioning".

"MCD bill introduced in Lok Sabha does not talk about reforms. It is introduced to stop MCD elections which is a threat to democracy. This is not the MCD reform bill, this is the 'Stop MCD Elections' Bill," Sisodia said in the Delhi assembly.

"The world's biggest political party is terrified of a small party like AAP. The bill has been brought in to silence the voices of the people of Delhi. They are getting nervous about the people supporting Kejriwal in MCD. This is the first time happening in the history of the country that a prime minister is taking interest in MCD elections in order to defeat an opposition leader," he added.

Sisodia said the Prime Minister, "who should be more concerned about the stand of India concerning the Ukraine crisis is more concerned about" the tasks concerning municipal corporations.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday by the Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai. The opposition parties opposed the introduction of the bill, saying it was against the spirit of federalism.

Delhi Municipal Corporation was trifurcated into three municipal corporations - South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) in 2011.

The objects and reasons of the bill state that it is aimed at bringing about greater transparency, improved governance and more efficient delivery of civic service for the people of Delhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor