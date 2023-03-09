Sisodia to remain in Tihar jail, ED team leaves premises

New Delhi, March 9 After filling the arrest memo of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam, a team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) has left the Tihar jail.

The Tihar authorities said that Sisodia will remain in jail.

The senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has been arrested a day before the hearing on his bail plea in the matter.

Earlier on Thursday, a team of ED went to Tihar jail to question him in connection with the excise policy scam case.

The ED sources told that they had got permission to question Sisodia for three days.

After questioning him for hours, Sisodia has been placed under arrest.

He will be produced before the Rouse Avenue district court. The ED will seek his custodial remand.

The ED on Thursday questioned Sisodia in connection with the alleged kickbacks of Rs 100 crore which the AAP and its leaders received through hawala channels from the South Group.

He was also asked about Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai and K Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI and later remanded to judicial custody by Rouse Avenue district court. His bail plea is also pending before the court which will hear it on March 10.



