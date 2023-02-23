Sisodia writes to L-G, urges him to return file on teachers' training

New Delhi, Feb 23 Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday wrote a letter to Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena, urging him to return the file pertaining to sending government teachers abroad for training. The file was sent to the L-G on January 20.

"I urge you to kindly return the file so that we may initiate the process of sending government school teachers abroad for training," the letter stated.

Sisodia said that the time allowed to the L-G under Transaction of Business Rules (TBR) to express a difference of opinion was long over, adding that, as per an official provision, the L-G gets a period of 15 days to decide whether he wishes to differ with the decision of a Minister and to complete discussions for resolving the same.

"Therefore, as per the Constitution and the TBR, the decision to send our government school teachers to Finland for training attains finality," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader further said: "After removing objections raised by you twice, we sent you the file related to sending Delhi Government School teachers to Finland for training on January 20, 2023 again."

"Two batches of teachers had to go abroad for training in December, 2022 and March, 2023 respectively. The first batch could not go because of repeated objections raised by you at that time. For the next batch due for March, 2023, the said file is pending in your office for more than a month," read the letter.

The letter also noted that "the Delhi government has exclusive executive control over it (Education) and the L-G does not have any power to take any decision in the matter of Education".

"However, if he differs with any decision of any Minister, then he may refer the matter to the President. Before referring the matter to the President, according to the Constitution and TBR, 1993, he is required to try and resolve it through discussions with the concerned and refer the matter to the Council of Ministers," the letter read.

