Sisodia's name not in CBI charge sheet, entire case fake: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Nov 25 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's name does not figure in the first charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) naming seven accused persons in the Delhi excise policy case.

Terming the entire case as 'fake', Kejriwal alleged that attempts are being made to frame Sisodia, as the CBI has found nothing against him in its probe.

"Sisodia's name is not there in the CBI charge sheet. The whole case is fake, as nothing was found in the raids. A total of 800 officers have found nothing in their probe for four months. Sisodia gave a ray of hope to crores of poor children in the country through a revolutionary education policy. I am sorry that a conspiracy has been hatched to defame such a person by implicating him in a false case," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The CBI charge sheet named Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally, Sameer Mahendru, Arun Ramchandra Pillai, Mootha Gautham, and two public servants then Deputy Commissioner in the Excise Department, Kuldeep Singh, and then Assistant Commissioner in the Excise Department, Narender Singh.

The charge sheet filed before the Rouse Avenue Court mentioned that further investigation to find out the possible involvement of more public servants and others is underway.

A supplementary charge sheet may also be filed later, the CBI said.

