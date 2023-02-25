Situation more challenging for the youth today: Kamal Nath

Bhopal, Feb 25 Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and state Congress President Kamal Nath said on Saturday that the situation of the youth at present is far more challenging than what it was 50 years back.

Presenting an economic proposal during the ongoing 85th Congress plenary session in Raupur, Chhattisgarh, Kamal Nath said, "The expectations and needs of today's youth are much more than what they were five decades back. The situation today is much more challenging as the country is reeling under unemployment, which is at its highest."

"I stand in support of the economic proposal. There are various issues mentioned in the economic proposal, but the key subjects are - unemployment, and threat to the country's culture and Constitution."

Stating that he took part in the Congress plenary for the first time in 1972 in Kolkata, Kamal Nath said, "Fifty years have passed since then and things are not the same any more. If the future of the youth who are going to take India forward is in danger, what kind of development are we talking about?"

Claiming that bringing foreign investments into the country has become a big challenge now, the veteran Congress leader said, "A large number of educated youth are jobless today. Job opporutnities will not be created by visiting temples or mosques, but with investments."

A 99-member delegation from Madhya Pradesh Congress led by Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh is attending the Congress plenary in Raipur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor