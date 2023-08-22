Six arrested for minor girl's gang-rape in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 22 Police have arrested six accused for gang rapping a 16-year-old girl at Meerpet in Hyderabad.

Seventh accused is still at large in the case, which has triggered public outrage and sparked protest by the opposition parties.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner D. S Chauhan announced the breakthrough in the case.

The minor girl was gang raped at her house on Monday in Nandanavanam Colony under the limits of Meerpet Police Station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

Police have booked the accused under section 5 (g) r/w 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections 452 (trespass), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 376-D (gang rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Main accused Abid Bin Khaled alias Abid is a rowdysheeter. The second accused Tahseen alias Tyson is absconding. The other accused are Mankala Mahesh, M. Narsing, Ashraf, Md. Faizal and Md. Imran.

Police said that the victim, a resident of Lalapet, along with her two brothers were brought by their cousin sister to her house at Nandanavanam a week ago. On August 19, Abid made unwelcome physical approaches and demands for which she rebuked him.

On August 21, he along with his friends Tahseen, Mahesh, Narsing and Ashraf entered the victim’s house when she along with her two brothers were present. Abid dragged her into a bedroom and raped her. Thereafter, other accused raped her one after the other by threatening her with a knife.

After committing the crime, the accused went to the house of Faizal and Imran and used their mobile phones.

Police had registered a case over a statement by the victim and formed special teams to arrest the accused.

Earlier, the gang rape of the minor triggered protest by opposition Congress and BJP. Leaders of the two parties staged protests in the area, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also called for a detailed report about the incident. She asked the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and Rachakonda Commissioner to submit a report in 48 hours.

She directed Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Ranga Reddy District branch, to visit the victim's house and provide all necessary support her family requires immediately.

