S.Korea oppn leader leaves hospital after stabbing attack

Seoul, Jan 10 South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung left the hospital on Wednesday, eight days after he was stabbed in the neck.

"I truly hope that this incident, which surprised all of us, will serve as a landmark in ending politics of hatred and confrontation and restoring decent politics in which we respect each other and co-exist," Lee, chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party, said as he left Seoul National University Hospital.

"We should put an end to warlike politics where we have to kill and eliminate opponents," Yonhap News Agency quoted the opposition leader as saying.

The DP chairman was stabbed in the neck by a man in his 60s posing as an autograph-seeker during his visit to the southeastern port city of Busan on January 2.

Lee was airlifted to Seoul and underwent surgery for a laceration to a major vein in his neck.

The assailant, who was arrested at the scene, has told police that he carried out the knife attack to prevent Lee from becoming president, officials said on Wednesday.

The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency announced the finding as it referred the 67-year-old suspect, identified only by his family name Kim, to the prosecution for further investigation and indictment on charges of attempted murder.

"The suspect has said to the effect that he decided to kill the victim so as to prevent him from becoming president and ... taking a majority of seats in the upcoming general elections," said Woo Chul-moon, head of the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency.

He also held a grudge that Lee was not properly punished amid delays in corruption trials, Woo said.

Earlier in the day, Kim appeared before reporters as he was transferred to a prosecutors' office and said: "I caused concerns. I am sorry".

He also claimed to have acted alone without an accomplice, saying, "Who would I have planned this with?"

In an "excuse note" Kim wrote ahead of his crime, he reportedly vented resentment toward politicians and lamented the country's political and economic circumstances.

