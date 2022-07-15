SKorea PM asks European envoys to support country's bid for 2030 World Expo

Seoul, July 15 South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo held a meeting with ambassadors from European nations on Friday during which he asked them to support South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in its southern port city of Busan, the prime minister's office said.

During the meeting, Han briefed them on "the Korean government's philosophy of hosting the 2030 Busan World Expo to show that challenges facing humanity and nature can be overcome through the spirit of cutting-edge technology and solicitude," the office said in a statement.

Ambassadors from 16 European nations, including Britain, Germany and Spain, attended the meeting, Yonhap news agency said quoting the statement.

Han and the ambassadors also exchanged views on how to strengthen cooperation in the fields of politics, economy and culture between South Korea and European nations, it said.

