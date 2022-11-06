SKorea President attends memorial mass honoring victims of halloween stampede

Seoul, Nov 6 South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee attended a memorial mass held Sunday at the Myeongdong Cathedral for the victims of the Itaewon crowd crush.

It was Yoon's third attendance in a religious service honouring the victims, following a Buddhist memorial service at the Joggye Temple in central Seoul on Friday and a church service organised by the United Christian Churches of Korea on Saturday, Yonhap news agency reoprted.

During Sunday's Mass, Yoon was seen crossing himself and praying.

Unlike the two previous services, Yoon did not take the podium for a speech.

On Friday, Yoon said he is "profoundly heartbroken and sorry" as the president responsible for the people's lives and safety. He said Saturday that he will never be free from an apologetic heart for failing to protect young people.

At least 156 people, mostly in their 20s, were killed in the tragedy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor