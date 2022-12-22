S.Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang

Seoul, Dec 22 South Korea on Thursday released a photo of Pyongyang taken from one of its own satellites after North Korea published imagery of Seoul using what it claimed was a military spy satellite.

The colour photo, taken with "land satellite No. 1", clearly shows Kim Il-sung Square and its surrounding facilities, including a history museum, an art museum and a department store, Yonhap news agency reported.

The North's Korean Central News Agency said the camera fitted on the "test-piece satellite" built for military reconnaissance purposes had a resolution of 20 meters.

Experts here said a reconnaissance satellite must have a resolution of at least 0.5m, making the North's equipment impossible to use for its stated purpose.

