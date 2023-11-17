S.Korea to return remains of 25 Chinese troops killed in Korean War

Seoul, Nov 17 The remains of 25 Chinese troops killed in the 1950-53 Korean War will be sent to their home country next week, marking the 10th repatriation of its kind, the Defence Ministry said on Friday.

A ceremony for the handover of the remains will take place at Incheon International Airport, just west of Seoul, on November 23, jointly organised by the ministry and China's veterans affairs ministry, reports Yonhap News agency.

South Korea has so far returned 913 sets of remains of Chinese troops killed during the war since the two countries agreed on the repatriation project in 2014.

In a statement, the Defence Ministry said it "will continue to repatriate the remains of Chinese troops excavated in South Korea as part of humanitarian efforts and friendly cooperation between South Korea and China".

China and the erstwhile Soviet Union supported Pyongyang during the war, which began with North Korea's invasion of South Korea.

The conflict ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty, leaving the two Koreas still technically at war.

