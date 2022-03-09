S.Korea votes for presidential polls

Seoul, March 9 Voter turnout for South Korea's presidential election reached 61 per cent as of 1 p.m. (South Korean standard time) on Wednesday, according to the country's election authorities.

Of the total 44.2 million eligible voters nationwide, 27 million had cast their ballots at 14,464 polling stations, five hours after the start of voting, the National Election Commission (NEC) said as quoted by Yonhap news agency.

The provisional tally does not include the results of the two-day early voting last week.

More than 16 million, or 36.9 per cent of the registered voters, already cast their ballots in the early voting on March 4 and 5, which will be counted together starting with the voting rate to be released after 1 p.m.

