S.Korean Embassy in Ukraine prepares to resume operations after moving base

Seoul, March 3 South Korea's mission in Ukraine is preparing to resume operations in Chernivtsi, near Romania, after moving out of the capital city of Kiev in the wake of Russia's military assault, an official from the Foreign Ministry in Seoul said on Thursday.

Ambassador Kim Hyung-tae and other embassy staff arrived in Chernivtsi on Wednesday night, along with six South Korean nationals who expressed intent to move out of the Ukrainian capital, Yonhap News Agency quoted the official as saying.

The Ministry earlier announced the mission will be relocated as it became "difficult to continue embassy operations and guarantee the staff's safety due to heightening military threats in the city of Kiev".

Chernivtsi is where the Seoul ministry has been running a temporary office to support South Korean residents in the European country, along with another office in Lviv, near the Polish border.

As of Thursday morning, 40 Korean nationals remained in Ukraine, with 26 of them wishing to staying there.

