S.Korean oppn party lawmakers under fire for breaching Covid rules

Seoul, March 19 Lawmakers and presidential campaign officials of South Korea's main opposition People Power Party (PPP) have come under fire for holding a dinner party in violation of the Covid-19 social distancing, a media report said on Saturday.

A photo made public on social media Friday showed 10 people, including three PPP lawmakers and two senior officials of the campaign office of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, dinind at a restaurant near the National Assembly in Seoul on March 14, the Yonhap News Agency report said.

They violated the Covid-19 guideline that limits private gatherings to six people.

The local district office said it will fine the participants and they could face a fine of up to 100,000 won ($82).

The photo was unveiled by a businessman who participated in the get-together at the invitation of an acquaintance.

The participants include Representatives Yoon Sang-hyun, Kim

The revelation came after about 30 PPP officials were caught on Wednesday by district officials having a dinner party at a restaurant near the National Assembly.

