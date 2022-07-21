'SKorean President calls for relationship of trust with Japan'

Seoul, July 21 South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has a strong commitment to improving ties between South Korea and Japan and believes the two countries should build a relationship of trust based on common interests, his top diplomat said on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Park Jin made the remark after giving a policy briefing to Yoon following a visit to Tokyo earlier this week, Yonhap news agency reported.

"He has a strong commitment to improving South Korea-Japan relations and believes that South Korea and Japan should build a relationship of trust going forward in line with our common interests," Park told reporters.

