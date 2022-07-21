'SKorean President calls for relationship of trust with Japan'
By IANS | Published: July 21, 2022 04:15 PM 2022-07-21T16:15:02+5:30 2022-07-21T16:25:14+5:30
Seoul, July 21 South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has a strong commitment to improving ties between South Korea and Japan and believes the two countries should build a relationship of trust based on common interests, his top diplomat said on Thursday.
Foreign Minister Park Jin made the remark after giving a policy briefing to Yoon following a visit to Tokyo earlier this week, Yonhap news agency reported.
"He has a strong commitment to improving South Korea-Japan relations and believes that South Korea and Japan should build a relationship of trust going forward in line with our common interests," Park told reporters.
