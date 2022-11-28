S.Korean President's approval rating above 35% for 1st time in 4 weeks

Seoul, Nov 28 South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating rose to 36.4 per cent, surpassing the mid-30 per cent range for the first time in four weeks, a poll showed on Monday.

Yoon's approval rating climbed 3 percentage points from the previous week, posting the biggest on-week jump since he took office in May in a Realmeter poll, while his disapproval rating fell by 3 percentage points to 60.8 per cent, reports Yonhap News agency.

This is the first time Yoon has garnered support of more than 35 per cent in a Realmeter poll since the fourth week of October.

A senior analyst at Realmeter said the rise can be attributable in part to the decision of the President's People Power Party (PPP) to participate in a parliamentary probe into the deadly crowd crush that killed at least 158 Halloween partygoers in Seoul's Itaewon district on the night of October 29.

On the favourability rating of political parties, the main opposition Democratic Party garnered 45.5 per cent support, down 2.6 percentage points from the previous poll, while the PPP registered 36.8 per cent, up 3 percentage point from the earlier survey.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor