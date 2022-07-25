S.Korean President's approval rating falls to 33.3%

Seoul, July 25 South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating fell 0.1 percentage points to 33.3 per cent last week, a new poll revealed on Monday.

The negative assessment of Yoon's conduct of state affairs gained 0.1 percentage points to 63.4 per cent.

It marked the eighth consecutive week Yoon's approval rating has dropped in the Realmeter polls, reports Yonhap News Agency.

On the favourability rating of political parties, Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) garnered 39.7 per cent support, up 0.6 percentage point from the previous poll, while the main opposition Democratic Party registered 44.6 per cent, also up 0.4 percentage point from the earlier survey.

The results were based on a survey of 2,527 voters conducted from July 18-22.

