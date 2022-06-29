SKorean Prez confident of partnering with Japanese PM for developing bilateral ties

Madrid, June 29 South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday said he is confident he can partner with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to develop bilateral ties.

Yoon made the remark following a four-way meeting involving Kishida and the prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Madrid, Yonhap news agency reported.

"I came away confident that Prime Minister Kishida will become a partner in resolving issues between South Korea and Japan, and in developing bilateral ties for the two countries' future common interest," he told reporters.

