S.Korea's main Opposition leader pays respects to former Japanese PM Abe

Seoul, July 12 The leader of the main opposition Democratic Party in South Korea paid his tributes at a memorial altar for late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday.

"I came to offer condolences over the tragic incident, even though his political views were different from the Democratic Party," Representative Woo Sang-ho told reporters at the mourning altar set up at the Japanese Embassy's public information and cultural center in downtown Seoul.

Woo also wrote in a guestbook, "I pray for the soul of former Prime Minister Abe and offer condolences to the people of Japan."

According to Woo's office, Woo had no personal connection with Abe but visited the altar to pay respects as the Opposition leader, Yonhap news agency reported.

