SL crisis: DMK to contribute Rs 1cr; Stalin appeals to people for help

Chennai, May 3 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has appealed to the people to contribute to the state government to buy food materials, and ship them to Sri Lanka to help the people of the island nation currently reeling under an economic crisis.

Stalin also announced that his party DMK would contribute Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister's public relief fund to support the people of Sri Lanka.

Stalin said that the Tamil Nadu government would be sending 40,000 tonnes of rice, milk powder of around 500 tonnes, and life-saving drugs to the island nation.

He called upon the people of Tamil Nadu to contribute well to supporting the people of the neighbouring country who are staring at an acute financial crisis.

The Chief Minister in his appeal called upon the people to visit https://ereceipt.tn.gov.in.cmprf/cmprf.html for sending contributions.

Sri Lanka has been under acute financial crisis for the past couple of months and people are in the streets against the policies of the government there.

India has already supported the neighbouring nation with money, oil, and other essentials.

