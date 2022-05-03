Slight change in schedule of Amit Shah's visit to West Bengal

Kolkata, May 3 A minor change has been made in the schedule of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to West Bengal at the last moment.

Shah was scheduled to arrive in Kolkata on Wednesday night. As per the revised schedule, the Home Minister will reach Kolkata on Thursday morning (May 5).

However, the rest of his schedule will remain the same. On Thursday morning, he will first go to Hingalganj in North 24 Parganas district to attend a function organised by the Border Security Force (BSF).

From there, Shah will head to Siliguri in Darjeeling district where he will address a public rally at the Railway Institute Ground. There is also a possibility of the Home Minister holding a meeting with the representatives of different political and non-political organisations based out of Darjeeling on the same day.

On May 6 morning, he will go to the adjacent Cooch Behar district to attend a government programme in Tinbigha. He will return to Kolkata on May 6 afternoon and is expected to hold meetings with the top BJP leaders from the state.

Shah will then attend a government programme at the Victoria Memorial, which will also be attended by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. He will fly back to Delhi on May 6 night.

"This is the changed and tentative schedule as of now. There might be some minor changes in the schedule later also," a state committee member of the BJP said.

