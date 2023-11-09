Slovakian govt rejects military aid package for Ukraine

Bratislava, Nov 9 The Slovakian government has rejected a 14th package of military aid for Ukraine worth 40.3 million euros ($43.1 million), local media has reported.

The proposal for the aid was prepared by the former technocratic government, Xinhua news agency reported.

The News Agency of the Slovak Republic reported that the military aid would have included ammunition, missiles, mortars and mines.

Slovakia has supported Ukraine with 13 packages of military aid worth 671 million euros since the beginning of the conflict.

However, the new Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico and his Smer party have repeatedly said that the government will stop military aid to Ukraine.

Nevertheless, the government has announced that military aid to Ukraine provided on a commercial basis by companies operating in Slovakia and the Czech Republic has no influence on the position of the Slovak government, and will continue. (1 euro = $1.07)

