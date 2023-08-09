Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi over his alleged gesture of flying kiss

New Delhi, Aug 9 Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Wednesday slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his alleged gesture of “flying kiss” saying never before has the misogynistic behaviour of a man been so visible in Parliament as what was done by Rahul Gandhi.

“Never before has the misogynistic behaviour of a man been so visible in Parliament as what was done by Rahul Gandhi today. When the House of the people, where laws are made to protect the dignity of women, during the course of a session stands witness to a man's misogyny, my question is should he be brought to task?” Irani told reporters here.

“Did not know that misogyny and indecent behaviour against women was one of the cultures of the Gandhi family.”

The Congress MP from Kerala’s Wayanad on Wednesday once again landed in another controversy over his alleged gesture of flying kiss while leaving from the Lok Sabha after speaking in favour of the no-confidence motion.

