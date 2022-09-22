Solar power generation in TN reaches all-time high: Power Minister

Chennai, Sep 22 Tamil Nadu touched the highest level of solar power generation, generating 3,782 MW at 12.30 p.m. on Wednesday, state Power Minister Senthil Balaji said on Thursday.

He also said that solar energy consumption reached a peak of 28.6 million units.

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco) said that the previous high of solar generation was 3,658 MW on September 3 and the previous maximum consumption of solar power was 27.12 million units on March 1.

The Tangedco officials said that the present climatic conditions were very favourable for generation of solar energy. It is to be noted that the high generation of solar energy in Tamil Nadu is after a record generation of power through wind energy in the recently-concluded season.

On average Tamil Nadu's power consumption is 17,000 MW per day.

