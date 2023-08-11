Solution to Manipur crisis will come from heart, not military: Assam CM

Guwahati, Aug 11 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that the solution to the Manipur crisis will not be possible through military, rather it would come only from the heart.

Talking to mediapersons, the Chief Minister said that the Manipur problem can not be solved by bullets.

He said the Congress and other opposition parties had demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak in the Parliament on Manipur, but when the Prime Minister started speaking they walked out.

“They (opposition parties) are fully exposed … Their intention was only to disrupt the Parliament proceedings and had nothing to do with Manipur. For their vested interest, they raised hue and cry in the Parliament but they do not genuinely care for Manipur,” Sarma said on the sidelines of a function here.

The Assam Chief Minister said that Mode spoke on the northeast and Manipur in the Lok Sabha from his heart and demonstrated his close affection towards the region.

“While we are happy, the opposition will definitely be unhappy. As a principal opposition party, the Congress should have listened to the speech till the end.

“Rahul Gandhi said that the Indian Army should stop the violence... This means they should open fire on the civilians. Is that his prescription? How could he say that? The Army will not be able to solve anything permanently... They will be able to bring a temporary solution in a given situation,” he said.

“How could Rahul Gandhi claim that the Indian Army can stop the violence in Manipur in two day,” the Chief Minister asked.

Sarma, who is the convener of the anti-Congress North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the northeast chapter of the NDA, had earlier visited Manipur and held meetings with various NGOs and civil society organisations.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor