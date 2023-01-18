Somali forces kill 21 al-Shabab militants in central region

Mogadishu, Jan 18 Somali National Army (SNA) killed 21 al-Shabab militants and injured several others after al-Shabab militants raided a military base in central Somalia.

Chief of Defence Forces Odowaa Yusuf Rage told the Somali National News Agency early Tuesday that the militants attacked the base with two car bombs, causing destruction.

