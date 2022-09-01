Sonali Phogat death case: Advocate writes letter to CJI demanding CBI probe

A letter petition has been written by an advocate addressed to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit seeking transfer the investigation in the Sonali Phogat death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Advocate Vineet Jindal has written a letter to the CJI regarding the death of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat during her visit to Goa.

Sonali Phogat died in Goa on August 23 under mysterious circumstances following which two men including her personal assistant who had accompanied her to the coastal state, were arrested on the charges of murder by the state police, the lawyer said.

"Therefore, by this letter petition, it is prayed to the Court to give directions to the Government of Goa to transfer the investigation of the matter from Goa police to CBI to find out if there is a larger conspiracy behind the killing of Sonali Phogat," the lawyer urged in his letter.

"The investigation of the present killing is not limited to Goa Police only as this could be a larger conspiracy and needs to be investigated in other states, which need to be done by some agency who can investigate this matter without any obstruction or legal complications, which can be done by CBI only which is having a free hand to investigate cases without any obstruction in any state in India," the letter added.

The letter said Phogat's death was earlier ruled as a heart attack due to no visible injuries but the post-mortem report revealed that she had suffered "multiple blunt force injuries".

"It was also confirmed by police officials that she was drugged by someone before her killing but the important issues are still unclear as Goa Police is yet to ascertain the motive behind Sonali Phogat's murder and who others are involved in her killing," the letter said.

It noted that Phogat was a BJP leader in her native state Haryana and fought assembly election on the BJP ticket.

"Sonali is also a popular star among the public, because of the statues and political engagements of Sonali Phogat, it cannot be ruled out if this killing could have some bigger conspiracy which can be found out only when the investigation is done in a larger manner," the letter said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor