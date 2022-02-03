Sonia, Amit Shah top Cong, BJP star campaigners list for Goa

Panaji, Feb 3 The ruling BJP and the main opposition party, the Congress, on Thursday, announced its list of star campaigners for the February 14 assembly polls in Goa, listing the names of Congress president Sonia Gandhi as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah. They are likely to visit the coastal state in the next few days.

BJP's star campaigners include Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

"Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani will be in Goa on February 5, while the following day, February 6, will have the presence of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari," a Goa BJP spokesperson said.

"On February 7, Union Home Minister Shah will campaign for the Party. While the Defence Minister's campaign tour is slated on February 10-11, BJP national president J.P. Nadda will be in Goa on February 8 and February 11," the party official said.

The Congress list of star campaigners includes Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, who is scheduled to visit the election-bound state on Friday (February 4), Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former chief ministers Oommen Chandy, Sidharamaiah, Ashok Chavan, among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor