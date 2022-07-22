Sonia Gandhi, Mamata, Pawar congratulate Droupadi Murmu on election as 15th President

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and NCP leader Sharad Pawar were among the opposition leaders who congratulated Droupadi Murmu on her election as the country's 15th President.

"I send my congratulations and best wishes to the President-elect Smt. Droupadi Murmu. I look forward to meeting her soon as well," Sonia Gandhi said in a message.

Party leader Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Droupadi Murmu.

"Congratulations and best wishes to Droupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of India," he said in a tweet.

Mamata Banerjee said the country will sincerely look up to Droupadi Murmu to protect the ideals of our Constitution

"I would like to congratulate President-elect Droupadi Murmu. The country will sincerely look up to you as the Head of State to protect the ideals of our Constitution and be the custodian of our democracy, especially when the nation is plagued with so many dissensions," Banerjee said in a Twitter post.

Sharad Pawar wished Droupadi Murmu success in her new role.

"Heartfelt congratulations Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the President of India. My best wishes to you as you prepare to take up the responsibilities and charge of your esteemed office. Wishing you success in your tenure as President," Pawar said in a tweet.

Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha also congratulated his contender Droupadi Murmu.

"I heartily congratulate Droupadi Murmu on her victory in the Presidential Election 2022. I hope -- indeed, every Indian hopes -- that as the 15th President of India she functions as the Custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour. I join my fellow countrymen in extending best wishes to her," he said.

Droupadi Murmu, NDA's Presidential candidate, on Thursday emerged victorious in the presidential election which was held on July 18. She secured 2824 votes with a value of 6,76,803.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor