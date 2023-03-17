Sonia, Rahul participate in protest near Gandhi statue in Parliament premises

New Delhi, March 17 Congress Parliamentary party leader Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday participated in a protest outside Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament, along with several opposition parties.

Trinamool Congress, however, did not participate in the protest.

The protest began soon after both Houses were adjourned for the day in a standoff over Rahul Gandhi's "democracy-under-attack" remarks in London.

Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge sat on chairs as the MPs protested holding placards and chanting slogans pressing for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) inquiry into the Adani-Hindenburg row.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor